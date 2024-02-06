Old Town Cape will host annual Revivify fundraiser

Old Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire.

The event will feature food, live music, a silent auction, cash bar, photo booth and raffles for prizes.

Lee Schlitt, Revivify co-chairman, said the event will reflect an active area.