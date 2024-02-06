Old Town Cape will host annual Revivify fundraiser

Old Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire.
The event will feature food, live music, a silent auction, cash bar, photo booth and raffles for prizes.
Lee Schlitt, Revivify co-chairman, said the event will reflect an active area.
"Revivify 2022 is going to be an unprecedented event for our community and will reflect the growth and progress of our Old Town Cape area. We have partnered with incredible sponsors that share a common goal of investing in our city and its future," Schlitt said.
Live music will be performed by Shades of Soul, and the live and silent auctions will be overseen by Charles L. Hutson. Tickets for the event are $100 each and $800 for a table of eight. Businesses may sponsor a table for $1,000 and will be provided with a business logo on the table and inclusion on signage at the event.
This year's event is sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Century Casino Cape Girardeau, rustmedia, BOLD Marketing, Broadway Pharmacy, Edge Realty, Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, John Sinclair Nissan, Shine Medical Aesthetics, U.S. Foods, The Bank of Missouri, American Edge Mowing, Area Properties Real Estate and Bug Zero.
Silent auction sponsors include Cape Girardeau Honda, Nip Kelley Equipment Co. and Southern Bank.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085.
