All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 18, 2022
Old Town Cape will host annual Revivify fundraiser
Old Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire. The event will feature food, live music, a silent auction, cash bar, photo booth and raffles for prizes...
Beau Nations
Old Town Cape will host its annual Revivify fundraisier Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The event will feature live music, food, a silent auction and other entertainment.
Old Town Cape will host its annual Revivify fundraisier Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The event will feature live music, food, a silent auction and other entertainment.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape's annual Revivify fundraiser will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

The event's theme of "Fresh and Clean" asks guests to dress in white cocktail attire.

The event will feature food, live music, a silent auction, cash bar, photo booth and raffles for prizes.

Lee Schlitt, Revivify co-chairman, said the event will reflect an active area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Revivify 2022 is going to be an unprecedented event for our community and will reflect the growth and progress of our Old Town Cape area. We have partnered with incredible sponsors that share a common goal of investing in our city and its future," Schlitt said.

Live music will be performed by Shades of Soul, and the live and silent auctions will be overseen by Charles L. Hutson. Tickets for the event are $100 each and $800 for a table of eight. Businesses may sponsor a table for $1,000 and will be provided with a business logo on the table and inclusion on signage at the event.

This year's event is sponsored by Lawless Harley-Davidson, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Century Casino Cape Girardeau, rustmedia, BOLD Marketing, Broadway Pharmacy, Edge Realty, Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, John Sinclair Nissan, Shine Medical Aesthetics, U.S. Foods, The Bank of Missouri, American Edge Mowing, Area Properties Real Estate and Bug Zero.

Silent auction sponsors include Cape Girardeau Honda, Nip Kelley Equipment Co. and Southern Bank.

To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy