Old Town Cape turns 20: Charles L. Hutson Auction set for Saturday

In celebration of Old Town Cape's 20th anniversary, the event center at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will be donned in emerald Saturday for the 32nd annual Charles L. Hutson Auction.

The annual auction serves as the major and only annual fundraiser for Old Town Cape. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

"We want to draw awareness to the fact that we've hit this 20-year milestone as an organization, and everything that's been accomplished," Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said.

But it's also a sign of moving forward and accomplishing more, she said, "and it's going to be a chance for us to introduce our new director."

Old Town Cape's board of directors announced in August that Liz Haynes was chosen to succeed Marla Mills.

Vines said last year the event garnered a little over $43,500.