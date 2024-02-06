All sections
NewsSeptember 6, 2019
Old Town Cape turns 20: Charles L. Hutson Auction set for Saturday
In celebration of Old Town Cape's 20th anniversary, the event center at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will be donned in emerald Saturday for the 32nd annual Charles L. Hutson Auction. The annual auction serves as the major and only annual fundraiser for Old Town Cape. The event begins at 6:30 p.m...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Chris Hutson measures an arm's length of raffle tickets for $10 with Christa Zickfield on Sept. 9, 2017, during the 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Chris Hutson measures an arm's length of raffle tickets for $10 with Christa Zickfield on Sept. 9, 2017, during the 30th annual Charles L. Hutson Auction benefiting Old Town Cape at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.Southeast Missourian

In celebration of Old Town Cape's 20th anniversary, the event center at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will be donned in emerald Saturday for the 32nd annual Charles L. Hutson Auction.

The annual auction serves as the major and only annual fundraiser for Old Town Cape. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

"We want to draw awareness to the fact that we've hit this 20-year milestone as an organization, and everything that's been accomplished," Old Town Cape events coordinator Emily Vines said.

But it's also a sign of moving forward and accomplishing more, she said, "and it's going to be a chance for us to introduce our new director."

Old Town Cape's board of directors announced in August that Liz Haynes was chosen to succeed Marla Mills.

Vines said last year the event garnered a little over $43,500.

"I think $45,000 would be nice, but we would like to make what we did last year, if nothing else," she said.

Ticket holders — nearly 250 — will have the opportunity to participate in a silent and live auction and raffles. Several businesses in Cape Girardeau and Jackson already have donated items.

Heavy Hors d'oeuvres also will be available — provided and created by Isle Casino's chef Derek Miller at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau — Vines said.

"With the nature of this event, we get a lot of call-ins for tickets, like today," she said, adding tickets are still available.

The auction began as a way to raise funds for downtown businesses to help promote the area, and was taken over by Old Town Cape during the merger with the merchant group, according to a news release.

For reservations, contact the Old Town Cape Inc. office at (573) 334-8085.

