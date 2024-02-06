Old Town Cape to launch holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

For many, the weekend after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas season.
The holiday season will take flight in downtown Cape Girardeau on Nov. 26 with the third annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Old Town Cape Inc.
The ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard at the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and North Fountain Street, where spectators can watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree, where it will be housed for the duration of the Christmas season.
According to an Old Town Cape media release, longstanding volunteer Teresa Maurer said several new features have been added to the annual event.
This year's ceremony will include live music performances from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers, s'mores and fire pit stations, and food and hot beverages for purchase from local food trucks.
The food trucks and s'more stations will be available beginning at 5 p.m., followed by musical performances from the ensemble and carolers at 5:45 p.m. to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will arrive at 6:10 p.m. and light the tree at 6:20 p.m.
North Fountain Street between Broadway and Themis Street will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 3 p.m., but will remain open to foot traffic for the event.
For more information, or to find other holiday events being held by Old Town Cape, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.
