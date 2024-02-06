Old Town Cape to launch holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

For many, the weekend after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas season.

The holiday season will take flight in downtown Cape Girardeau on Nov. 26 with the third annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony hosted by Old Town Cape Inc.

The ceremony will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard at the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and North Fountain Street, where spectators can watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree, where it will be housed for the duration of the Christmas season.

According to an Old Town Cape media release, longstanding volunteer Teresa Maurer said several new features have been added to the annual event.