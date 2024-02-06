All sections
NewsSeptember 7, 2023
Old Town Cape to host Revivify annual fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 30
Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway. The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist, an interactive photo booth, the Charles L. Hutson live auction, a chance to "Fund the Need", and food and beverage vendors...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Revivify 2023: Cirque de la Lune, Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser, will be held at the end of September.
Revivify 2023: Cirque de la Lune, Old Town Cape's annual fundraiser, will be held at the end of September.Old Town Cape

Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway.

The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist, an interactive photo booth, the Charles L. Hutson live auction, a chance to "Fund the Need", and food and beverage vendors.

There are multiple components of the event this year; a cash bar, plus raffle opportunities such as a $4,000 shopping spree to Atelier or Provisions, and a Citizen CZ Smart watch. Old Town Cape encourages people to consider buying a raffle ticket or making a donation even if they will not attend the event.

"We are excited to bring the fun new spin of an immersive sensory experience to the Revivify event for 2023," said Tracy Curtis, Revivify co-chairwoman. "Revivify funds so many amazing events and opportunities for our community. A special thank you to our sponsors who have continued to show their support for Old Town Cape by investing in this event and our community as a whole."

Tickets for Revivify are $100. Guests may to purchase tickets at https://my.allevents.in/Revivify2023.

Old Town Cape asks guests to dress in red, black and white to honor the theme of "Cirque de la Lune".

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, purchasing raffle tickets or making donations contact Old Town Cape office at (573) 334-8085.

Local News
