Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway.

The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist, an interactive photo booth, the Charles L. Hutson live auction, a chance to "Fund the Need", and food and beverage vendors.

There are multiple components of the event this year; a cash bar, plus raffle opportunities such as a $4,000 shopping spree to Atelier or Provisions, and a Citizen CZ Smart watch. Old Town Cape encourages people to consider buying a raffle ticket or making a donation even if they will not attend the event.