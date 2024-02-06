Old Town Cape's fifth annual Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back to the annual Old Town Cape tree lighting festivities," Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer said in a news release. "Every year we try to incorporate a new feature into our event, and this year will be no different. Seeing families and friend groups gather for fellowship and tradition on this special evening is what the tree is all about. Bring yourselves, your families and friends, and your visitors down to the tree: take pictures, and — most of all — make memories around the tree. Please join us as we gather for goodwill and song to 'light the tree' and usher in Christmas in Old Town Cape for 2023. The more the merrier!"

Spectators may watch Santa and Mrs. Claus light Old Town Cape's 30-foot Christmas tree, which will be housed outside the Vasterling Suites for the duration of the holiday season.

Live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers will be presented. Participants will be able to get food from local food trucks and roast marshmallows for s'mores at firepit stations.