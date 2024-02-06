Old Town Cape to host annual downtown holiday events

Old Town Cape is inviting the community to experience the spirit of Christmas in downtown Cape Girardeau once again this year.

The 18th annual Downtown Christmas Open House event will be held Dec. 4 and 5, and the second annual Holiday Bazaar will be held during day two of the Open House.

“It has been so encouraging to see the community rallying around our downtown businesses in support during this challenging year,” Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, said in a news release Friday. “In order to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a fun winter evening while supporting our downtown businesses, we are thrilled to invite folks to visit downtown Cape once again this year during the Downtown Christmas Open House.”

Old Town Cape asks that visitors wear face coverings if over the age of 9 and respect social-distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For more information about Old Town Cape’s holiday events, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/holidays.

18th annual Downtown Christmas Open House

The Downtown Christmas Open House will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5.

The two-day event will feature live caroling, visits from Santa and the Grinch, horse-drawn wagon rides and winter window displays.

There will also be two opportunities to win a $500 downtown Cape Girardeau shopping spree.