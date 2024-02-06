Old Town Cape to host annual dinner to celebrate downtown businesses

Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 9, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized.
This year's theme for the dinner, which will be at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, is "Volunteers are Our Heroes".
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Programs and awards will start at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/689144989447292 or www.downtowncapegirardeau.com, call (573) 334-8085 or email info@oldtowncape.org.
Volunteer of the Year Award: Kanaan Steiner and staff, theroom. Hair Design Studio
Resiliency Award: Celebrations Restaurant & Bar and Ebb & Flow Fermentations
John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award: Brennon Todt, River & Rails
Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award: Suzanne Hightower
Outstanding Mission Support: River Radio
Distinguished Service: Marla Mills
Special Recognition: Justin Kertz
Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: Lee Schlitt
Business Excellence Award: Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts
