NewsMarch 3, 2023
Old Town Cape to host annual dinner to celebrate downtown businesses
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Old Town Cape's award annual dinner Feb. 27, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Old Town Cape's award annual dinner Feb. 27, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner to celebrate downtown Thursday, March 9, when major accomplishments and outstanding contributions from the past year will be recognized.

This year's theme for the dinner, which will be at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, is "Volunteers are Our Heroes".

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Programs and awards will start at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/689144989447292 or www.downtowncapegirardeau.com, call (573) 334-8085 or email info@oldtowncape.org.

2023 award winners:

Volunteer of the Year Award: Kanaan Steiner and staff, theroom. Hair Design Studio

Resiliency Award: Celebrations Restaurant & Bar and Ebb & Flow Fermentations

John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award: Brennon Todt, River & Rails

Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award: Suzanne Hightower

Outstanding Mission Support: River Radio

Distinguished Service: Marla Mills

Special Recognition: Justin Kertz

Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award: Lee Schlitt

Business Excellence Award: Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts

