Old Town Cape to celebrate eighth annual Small Business Saturday

Editor's note: The following story first appeared in November's issue of Business Today.

In the nick of time for local shoppers, Small Business Saturday will be recognized Saturday in Cape Girardeau. The annual event is marking its eighth year and will put local small businesses at the forefront.

"Small Business Saturday is not just about shopping and getting cash registers ringing. It's also about awareness and bringing the community together. Communities can't thrive unless small business thrive," said Samantha Mlot, communications and marketing specialist with Old Town Cape.

That community togetherness means a lot to Emilie Stephens, owner of Annie-Em's at Home since 2001.

"We benefit greatly from SBS. It's one of our biggest sales days of the year. Not only do we see a lot of our regular customers at SBS, but a lot of new faces," she said.

From left, Yvonne Hallman walks with her two daughters Kate Hallman and Emily Hallman during last year's Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

SBS was started in 2010 by American Express to recognize small businesses throughout the nation.