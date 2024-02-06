All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 13, 2019

Old Town Cape to celebrate 20-year milestone with dinner, dancing Feb. 28

Old Town Cape will celebrate a 20-year milestone of downtown growth with dinner, live music and dancing Feb. 28 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Emily Vines, event coordinator for Old Town Cape, said she is excited for the upcoming anniversary event and considers it to be “a big deal” for the organization. This year’s theme, with coordinated décor, is “Cheers to 20 Years.” ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Balloons drop to the event center floor to conclude the Old Town Cape annual dinner Feb. 22 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Balloons drop to the event center floor to conclude the Old Town Cape annual dinner Feb. 22 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape will celebrate a 20-year milestone of downtown growth with dinner, live music and dancing Feb. 28 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Emily Vines, event coordinator for Old Town Cape, said she is excited for the upcoming anniversary event and considers it to be “a big deal” for the organization. This year’s theme, with coordinated décor, is “Cheers to 20 Years.”

“What we’re looking to focus on is just showing how much progress has been made in the downtown area in 20 years,” she said by phone Tuesday.

Vines said she is amazed at how much has changed within downtown Cape Girardeau since she graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012.

Looking at downtown then, compared to downtown now, “it’s so different,” she said.

“The restaurants are different, the shopping is different, the structures, the landscaping; it all looks different,” Vines said.

The importance of the event, she said, is to show how much progress can be made over 20 years, emphasizing growth is “not an overnight thing.”

Vines also sees the dinner as an opportunity to show Old Town Cape is “ready to move forward.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We’re ready to keep revitalizing,” she said. “We’re ready to keep improving the downtown area that people love so much.”

The dinner serves as the kickoff to a yearlong celebration of milestone-themed events, she said, labeling the idea as “something we’re doing a little bit different.”

“We had a new logo designed specifically for the 20th anniversary,” Vines said. “And I believe that was done for the 10th anniversary as well.”

Vines said planning for the annual dinners are not necessarily time consuming, but the 20th anniversary celebration has been in the works for quite some time.

“This time around, we are planning for 350 (guests),” she said. “Last year, we ended up having over 300 people. We wanted to plan for a few more this year, with it being the anniversary.”

Vines said she encourages anyone who is passionate about the downtown Cape Girardeau area or is interested in learning more to attend.

Social hour will start at 6 p.m. with live music provided by local group The Jumper Cables. Tickets are $30. More information can be found online on the event’s Facebook page.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy