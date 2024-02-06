All sections
June 7, 2023
Old Town Cape, SendAFriend celebrate Youth Entrepreneurship Day in July
Nathan Gladden
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

Youth Entrepreneurship Day will celebrate small businesses and young entrepreneurs at Cape Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8.

This year's event SendA Friend will provide six $250 grants to be awarded to aspiring teenagers ages 13 to 18 with ideas of starting a business or improving their own. According to Old Town Cape's news release, the aspiring business owners will be given a chance to vend their products at the Cape Riverfront Market and their social media exposure provided by Old Town Cape.

The deadline to apply for a grant was Friday, June 2, and only was applicable to Missouri and Illinois residents.

