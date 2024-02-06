Youth Entrepreneurship Day will celebrate small businesses and young entrepreneurs at Cape Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8.
This year's event SendA Friend will provide six $250 grants to be awarded to aspiring teenagers ages 13 to 18 with ideas of starting a business or improving their own. According to Old Town Cape's news release, the aspiring business owners will be given a chance to vend their products at the Cape Riverfront Market and their social media exposure provided by Old Town Cape.
The deadline to apply for a grant was Friday, June 2, and only was applicable to Missouri and Illinois residents.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.