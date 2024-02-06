This year's event SendA Friend will provide six $250 grants to be awarded to aspiring teenagers ages 13 to 18 with ideas of starting a business or improving their own. According to Old Town Cape's news release, the aspiring business owners will be given a chance to vend their products at the Cape Riverfront Market and their social media exposure provided by Old Town Cape.

The deadline to apply for a grant was Friday, June 2, and only was applicable to Missouri and Illinois residents.