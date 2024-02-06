Old Town Cape, SEMO to host holiday market at basketball game

Those attending the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Show Me Center will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping.

SEMO Athletics is partnering with Old Town Cape Inc. to host the first Shop Small Holiday Market at the game. The concourse of the Show Me Center will be lined with downtown Cape Girardeau businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tipoff for the Redhawks against the William Woods Owls will be at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to shop pregame and during halftime.

Sydney Waters, events coordinator of Old Town Cape, said the idea for the event was born out of what she called a growing relationship between Old Town Cape and SEMO Athletics and was suggested by Nate Saverino, SEMO's senior associate director of athletics for external affairs.