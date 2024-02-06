All sections
November 14, 2022
Old Town Cape, SEMO to host holiday market at basketball game
Nathan English

Those attending the Southeast Missouri State University men's basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Show Me Center will have the opportunity to do some holiday shopping.

SEMO Athletics is partnering with Old Town Cape Inc. to host the first Shop Small Holiday Market at the game. The concourse of the Show Me Center will be lined with downtown Cape Girardeau businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tipoff for the Redhawks against the William Woods Owls will be at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to shop pregame and during halftime.

Sydney Waters, events coordinator of Old Town Cape, said the idea for the event was born out of what she called a growing relationship between Old Town Cape and SEMO Athletics and was suggested by Nate Saverino, SEMO's senior associate director of athletics for external affairs.

Old Town Cape will also be hosting an information booth at the event where people can learn more about the organization and purchase Old Town Cape merchandise, including its new holiday ornament.

"This is just really an awesome all-inclusive holiday event," Waters said.

The market will also feature music from local artist Logan Chapan, who will be performing in the concourse prior to tipoff.

"Please come support the Redhawks, engage with downtown business and local vendors, and shop small!" the release said.

Those looking to purchase tickets may do so at www.fevo.me/shopsmallsemo. A portion of the proceeds from tickets purchased using the link will go to Old Town Cape.

