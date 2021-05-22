Old Town Cape seeks to replace riverwalk mural

It's been nearly 30 years since the mural on the east side of the riverwall on the bank of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been painted. Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said it's time for a fresh look.

"The existing river wall mural has become an eyesore that doesn't present a positive image of our city to visitors," Haynes said.

At Cape Girardeau's City Council meeting Monday, Old Town Cape asked for funds to help pay for the nearly $80,000 project. The group is still accepting bids for removal of the mural, but that portion of the project could range from $15,000 to $18,500, Haynes said.

It'd take between $50,000 to $60,000 to paint a new mural in the old one's spot. Old Town Cape has $13,000 set aside for the project.