Old Town Cape seeks to replace riverwalk mural

It's been nearly 30 years since the mural on the east side of the riverwall on the bank of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been painted. Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said it's time for a fresh look.
"The existing river wall mural has become an eyesore that doesn't present a positive image of our city to visitors," Haynes said.
At Cape Girardeau's City Council meeting Monday, Old Town Cape asked for funds to help pay for the nearly $80,000 project. The group is still accepting bids for removal of the mural, but that portion of the project could range from $15,000 to $18,500, Haynes said.
It'd take between $50,000 to $60,000 to paint a new mural in the old one's spot. Old Town Cape has $13,000 set aside for the project.
If the City Council approves, freelance artist Craig Thomas will paint the new mural. Thomas has painted and restored several murals in the Cape Girardeau area. He's currently restoring the bicentennial mural on the Vasterling building downtown.
The mural will be redone with a more resilient paint so it will last longer than the current mural.
Haynes said Thomas's plans for the mural to read, "Welcome to Cape Girardeau." Each letter in the city's name would include a montage of different sites to see in Cape.
Old Town Cape members said they believe this new design is more attractive and impactful than the current design, Haynes said. She said it would be easier seen from vehicles crossing the bridge or boats traveling the river.
"I think we have one opportunity to make a positive first impression for out of town visitors," Haynes said. "We think this would really help accomplish making a positive first impression."
