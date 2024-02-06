All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 11, 2021

Old Town Cape recognizes Riverside Pottery with historic rehabilitation award

Riverside Pottery was named Old Town Cape’s 2020 John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award recipient Wednesday afternoon. According to the announcement from Old Town Cape, Rob Lorenz — Riverside’s owner — purchased the former B’Nai Israel Synagogue at 121 S. Main St. to house the new business in 2020...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Rob Lorenz poses for a photo Aug. 18, 2020, outside of Riverside Pottery at 121 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Originally constructed as a synagogue in 1937, the building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Rob Lorenz poses for a photo Aug. 18, 2020, outside of Riverside Pottery at 121 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Originally constructed as a synagogue in 1937, the building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Southeast Missourian file

Riverside Pottery was named Old Town Cape’s 2020 John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award recipient Wednesday afternoon.

According to the announcement from Old Town Cape, Rob Lorenz — Riverside’s owner — purchased the former B’Nai Israel Synagogue at 121 S. Main St. to house the new business in 2020.

The synagogue was built in 1937 to replace the Jewish community’s existing meeting place and was used for religious purposes into the 1970s. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. In 2012, Lighthouse United International Ministries, led by Adrian Taylor, moved in, and in 2019, the congregation moved to the present location at 710 Southern Expressway.

“When we were looking for buildings this wasn’t even on our radar,” Lorenz said in the Old Town Cape video accompanying the announcement. “The real estate agent we were working with showed it to us before it was on the market. We were always looking for an older building that we could fix up a little bit, something that had a little more character. This building really seemed to fit the bill.”

Lorenz is credited with maintaining the building’s historical integrity, and believes historical rehabilitation is crucial to the revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“If the buildings are run down, if they’re falling apart, nobody’s going to want to come down and be in the area,” Lorenz said. “Making sure the buildings are taken care of and rehabilitated is very, very important.”

Riverside Pottery offers several pottery classes, workshops and private lessons. For more information visit riversidepotterystudio.com.

Old Town Cape will present more awards each day this week. To view videos and read announcements of award recipients, visit www.Facebook.com/OldTownCape.

Old Town Cape awards schedule:

  • Today — Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award
  • Friday — Resiliency Award
  • Saturday — Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy