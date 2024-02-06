Old Town Cape prepares for holiday gnomecoming, shopping spree

The 31st annual Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau will be like gnome other before it.

The owners of Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, Kent and Vicki Zickfield, have organized the event since its inception and decided this year's theme will be "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays".

"We've gone to market for the last couple of years and every place you look has some sort of gnome," Vicki Zickfield explained. "... When we were at market last January, the entire place was gnomes."

Plenty of gnome-related decorations will grace parade floats when the Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance at the end of the parade.

If there is any inclement weather, the parade will instead take place the following Sunday, Dec. 3.

Old Town Cape will be hosting the parade. Savannah Edwards, the group's events coordinator, said she's expecting plenty of guests.

"It's a great opportunity for people to come from all areas ... and get a lot of people downtown," she said. "We have, I believe, 10,000 (people) interested on Facebook for the event, so that's super exciting. It's going to be a big turnout this year, I have a feeling."

The parade route will run from Capaha Park east along Broadway and south down Main Street to Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore. Float entry will be limited to the first 100 applicants. "That's the max capacity we could have," Edwards explained, "Otherwise, we'd have a four-hour parade."

A set of judges will choose the floats with the best theme, best music, best lighting and best appearance by a business or organization and best appearance by a not-for-profit.