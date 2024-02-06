Old Town Cape prepares for holiday gnomecoming, shopping spree

The 31st annual Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau will be like gnome other before it.
The owners of Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, Kent and Vicki Zickfield, have organized the event since its inception and decided this year's theme will be "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays".
"We've gone to market for the last couple of years and every place you look has some sort of gnome," Vicki Zickfield explained. "... When we were at market last January, the entire place was gnomes."
Plenty of gnome-related decorations will grace parade floats when the Parade of Lights kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance at the end of the parade.
If there is any inclement weather, the parade will instead take place the following Sunday, Dec. 3.
Old Town Cape will be hosting the parade. Savannah Edwards, the group's events coordinator, said she's expecting plenty of guests.
"It's a great opportunity for people to come from all areas ... and get a lot of people downtown," she said. "We have, I believe, 10,000 (people) interested on Facebook for the event, so that's super exciting. It's going to be a big turnout this year, I have a feeling."
The parade route will run from Capaha Park east along Broadway and south down Main Street to Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore. Float entry will be limited to the first 100 applicants. "That's the max capacity we could have," Edwards explained, "Otherwise, we'd have a four-hour parade."
A set of judges will choose the floats with the best theme, best music, best lighting and best appearance by a business or organization and best appearance by a not-for-profit.
These same judges, Edwards said, have been serving in this capacity for years.
Edwards said Old Town Cape is looking for volunteers both to help organize the floats from 2 to 5 p.m. and to clean up after the parade.
For both volunteers and float entries, Edwards can be contacted at (573) 334-8085 or savannahedwards@ oldtowncape.com.
Edwards said float entries should be submitted by email or in person at 338 Broadway, Suite 401, and not by physical mail, because of the tight deadline.
The Parade of Lights is far from the only holiday event Old Town Cape is putting together, however.
The Downtown Holiday Shopping Spree on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, will consist of a bingo card. Participants will need to pick up and return their bingo cards in the Marquette Tower lobby between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day.
They can collect bingos from participating businesses by visiting the stores and getting a stamp on their bingo spot.
The 24 participating businesses will be listed on Facebook by Friday, Nov. 24. Old Town Cape also will have volunteers wandering downtown handing out "Shop Small" swag to holiday shoppers.
Winners of the bingo event will be drawn the week after Thanksgiving. The two winners will receive a $500 downtown Cape Girardeau shopping spree.
More information can be found at Old Town Cape's website www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.
