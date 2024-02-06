The purpose of Youth Entrepreneurship Day is to encourage young people to start businesses and to provide the best conditions for those businesses to succeed. According to a Riverfront Market Vendor information packet for the event, "The purpose of the grant money provided by SendAFriend is to cover business-related costs. Examples of eligible business-related expenses are signage and marketing; vendor stall set up products like tablecloths, display racks, etc.; product manufacturing expenses; or supplies and equipment to create products. This is not an exhaustive list of eligible expenses."

Eligible applicants must be a Missouri or Illinois resident and apply no later than July 29. Applications will be available starting Friday on the Old Town Cape website, www.downtowncapegirardeau.com, under the events tab. Applicants wanting to sign up for Youth Entrepreneurship Day before Friday, may email Old Town Cape event coordinator Sydney Waters at sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org.

Applicants will be asked to respond to what the vision and inspiration is for their business, how the $250 will be spent, a list of products expected to be sold, photos of completed products and list of all the supplies the entrepreneur will need to create their product.

Cape Riverfront Market, 35 S. Spanish St., is held from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday and will continue through Oct. 29.