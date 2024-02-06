Old Town Cape is once again partnering with SendAFriend to award several scholarships and host Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

SendAFriend was created by Jackson native Tyler Macke in 2018. The business sends care packages with stuffed animals to loved ones.

Teenagers 13 to 18 from Missouri and Illinois with startup business ideas or existing small businesses can apply for one of the six available $250 scholarships. The scholarships are meant to cover business-related expenses. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 7. The winners will be announced Monday, April 24.