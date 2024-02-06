Old Town Cape is once again partnering with SendAFriend to award several scholarships and host Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
SendAFriend was created by Jackson native Tyler Macke in 2018. The business sends care packages with stuffed animals to loved ones.
Teenagers 13 to 18 from Missouri and Illinois with startup business ideas or existing small businesses can apply for one of the six available $250 scholarships. The scholarships are meant to cover business-related expenses. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 7. The winners will be announced Monday, April 24.
In addition to the scholarships, Cape Riverfront Market and Old Town Cape will provide a platform to help the winners gain exposure through various means. Winners will also be given a slot for the event July 8.
At Youth Entrepreneurship Day, local vendors will offers fresh produce, food, homemade crafts and more from 8 a.m. to noon at Cape Riverfront Market at 35 S. Spanish St.
"This special event aims to instill an appreciation of entrepreneurship and encourage community involvement and support of small business and young entrepreneurs," an Old Town Cape news release said.
Those interested in more information, including vendor sign-up and the scholarship application, can find it by clicking on Cape Riverfront Market under the "Events" tab at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com or by emailing sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org.