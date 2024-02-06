Old Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations.

Danny Essner

Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris and Jerra Hutson were presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has "contributed significant time and effort to Old Town Cape, and is someone who went above and beyond their duties and made an impact in fulfilling the mission of the organization." According to the award announcement, in 2020, Essner served a second year as board of directors president — although presidents usually serve one — and spent much of the year volunteering in various capacities.

Chris Hutson

"To me, volunteering is a great opportunity to work alongside and get acquainted with like-minded people, people that want to be engaged and make a difference," Essner said. "That's really the most gratifying thing to me about being a volunteer. We have lots of people who volunteer for Old Town Cape.