NewsMarch 9, 2021

Old Town Cape names Volunteer of the Year, Distinguished Service Award winners

Old Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations. Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris and Jerra Hutson were presented with the Distinguished Service Award...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Old Town Cape Inc. has named its first two award recipients in a week-long series of presentations.

Danny Essner
Danny Essner

Former Old Town Cape Board of Directors president Danny Essner was named the recipient of the organization's Volunteer of the Year Award, and Chris and Jerra Hutson were presented with the Distinguished Service Award.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has "contributed significant time and effort to Old Town Cape, and is someone who went above and beyond their duties and made an impact in fulfilling the mission of the organization." According to the award announcement, in 2020, Essner served a second year as board of directors president — although presidents usually serve one — and spent much of the year volunteering in various capacities.

Chris Hutson
Chris Hutson

"To me, volunteering is a great opportunity to work alongside and get acquainted with like-minded people, people that want to be engaged and make a difference," Essner said. "That's really the most gratifying thing to me about being a volunteer. We have lots of people who volunteer for Old Town Cape.

Jerra Hutson
Jerra Hutson

"It's really an honor, it's humbling to be selected Volunteer of the Year amongst all the other volunteers that are working side-by-side and make downtown Cape even better than it already is."

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to individuals who "embody the qualities that define excellence in their commitment to our mission while exhibiting valuable professional service." According to the award announcement, the Hutson family has provided long-term, meaningful service to the organization, and have carried a family legacy of promoting downtown Cape Girardeau. Chris and Jerra Hutson own Atelier, Provisions by Atelier and, along with other members of the Hutson family, Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.

"I've worked downtown since I was 12-years old," Chris Hutson said. "I've lived downtown, I've done it all. Downtown Cape to me is just everything. It's our livelihood, it's a great place to go and it's awesome when people come into the store and aren't from here."

Old Town Cape will present more awards each day this week. To view videos and read announcements of award recipients, visit www.Facebook.com/OldTownCape.

Old Town Cape awards schedule:

  • Tuesday — Business Excellence Award
  • Wednesday — John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award
  • Thursday — Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award
  • Friday — Resiliency Award
  • Saturday — Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award.
