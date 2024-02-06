Recognizing accomplishments of the past year and looking forward to continued growth, Old Town Cape held its annual awards dinner Thursday night at the Century Casino Event Center.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate some wonderful people that have gone above and beyond to make our downtown community a better place,” OTC board president Danny Essner told the gathering of more than 300, including downtown merchants, residents and community leaders.

The past year, Essner said, was one of celebration and change for the downtown renovation and development organization, which marked its 20th anniversary in 2019.

Old Town Cape once again achieved national and state accreditation in 2019 as a Main Street Program and was instrumental in the revitalization of Ivers Square, formerly Courthouse Park, including renovation of the Ivers Square gazebo and the installation of a U.S. Colored Troop monument there.

The organization also worked with city officials, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District to develop strategies and programs to promote downtown development.

“A large part of Old Town Cape’s mission is to create an environment in which businesses can be successful,” Essner said, noting that last year 28 new businesses were established in the downtown district, which helped the area achieve a net gain of 93 jobs and more than $2.2 million of downtown investment.

The most significant change for Old Town Cape in 2019, Essner said, was at the leadership level, where, after 13 successful years as executive director, Marla Mills stepped down and was succeeded by Liz Robertson Haynes.

“A highlight of my job is meeting with our downtown business owners and investors,” Haynes told the dinner attendees. “Their dedication to making our downtown the best possible place to live, work and play motivates me every single day.”