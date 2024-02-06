All sections
NewsApril 5, 2023

Old Town Cape extends grant deadline

Old Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4. OTC is partnering with Jackson entrepreneur Tyler Macke's Send AFriend business for a second year to award six $250 scholarships...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stephen Hoffman of Southeast Missouri State University speaks March 9 at Old Town Cape's 2023 annual dinner. OTC has extended the application deadline for youth grants until June.
Stephen Hoffman of Southeast Missouri State University speaks March 9 at Old Town Cape's 2023 annual dinner. OTC has extended the application deadline for youth grants until June.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4.

OTC is partnering with Jackson entrepreneur Tyler Macke's Send AFriend business for a second year to award six $250 scholarships.

Grant winners, according to an Old Town Cape news release, will be announced Friday, June 9, approximately one month before Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8.

Macke created Send AFriend in 2018 and recently moved his operation, a niche business sending care packages with stuffed animals by custom order, to Fruitland.

Young people aged 13 to 18 from Illinois and Missouri with ideas to start up a business are eligible to apply.

"We think Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a great opportunity to really capture the attention of the younger generations. Last year, we were able to award three young people with (YED) grants and the product exposure in the downtown instantly elevated their businesses. It was amazing to watch. One grant recipient was even picked up as a supplier for a local, downtown boutique," said Sydney Waters, OTC events coordinator.

Details

  • Business related costs will be covered by the grants, including signage, marketing, vendor stall setup products and product manufacturing expenses.
  • Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a one-day event July 8 at Cape Riverfront Market, 35 S. Spanish St., in downtown Cape Girardeau.
  • Applications are available at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com or by emailing sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org.
Local News
