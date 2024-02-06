Old Town Cape extends grant deadline

Old Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4.

OTC is partnering with Jackson entrepreneur Tyler Macke's Send AFriend business for a second year to award six $250 scholarships.

Grant winners, according to an Old Town Cape news release, will be announced Friday, June 9, approximately one month before Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8.

Macke created Send AFriend in 2018 and recently moved his operation, a niche business sending care packages with stuffed animals by custom order, to Fruitland.