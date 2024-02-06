Old Town Cape extends grant deadline

Old Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4.
OTC is partnering with Jackson entrepreneur Tyler Macke's Send AFriend business for a second year to award six $250 scholarships.
Grant winners, according to an Old Town Cape news release, will be announced Friday, June 9, approximately one month before Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8.
Macke created Send AFriend in 2018 and recently moved his operation, a niche business sending care packages with stuffed animals by custom order, to Fruitland.
Young people aged 13 to 18 from Illinois and Missouri with ideas to start up a business are eligible to apply.
"We think Youth Entrepreneurship Day is a great opportunity to really capture the attention of the younger generations. Last year, we were able to award three young people with (YED) grants and the product exposure in the downtown instantly elevated their businesses. It was amazing to watch. One grant recipient was even picked up as a supplier for a local, downtown boutique," said Sydney Waters, OTC events coordinator.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.