Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businesses

Since October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift basket full of prizes.

The replica is hidden in a different downtown business each month. Only subscribers to the Old Town Cape email newsletter are notified when the clock has been re-hidden. Seekers of the tiny clock also get a hint about the new hiding place from the newsletter that comes out the first Wednesday of every month.

The most recent clue from the newsletter was "Take a spin with a Glitter Wizard", which sent savvy seekers to Spectrum Record Lounge at 113 Broadway. Spectrum has a cocktail named Glitter Wizard in honor of David Bowie's character in the film "Labyrinth".

The clock hidden in Spectrum was found the same day the clue appeared in the newsletter Wednesday, Jan. 4. Sydney Waters, event coordinator for Old Town Cape, said they hoped it would take people longer to find the clocks.

"We need to come up with some harder hints," Waters joked. "So far, the clock has been found within the first week after the hint is posted."

Waters said the idea for the hunt came as Old Town Cape members were looking for a way to get more people to sign up for the email newsletter, which highlights upcoming events and the revitalization efforts of Cape Girardeau's downtown district.

Prizes donated by Old Town Cape awarded to the winners of its clock treasure hunt. Submitted