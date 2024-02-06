Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winners

Last weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights.
However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from the 31st Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau, which had the theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays!"
Judges for the parade selected the following entrants as winners:
The 31st Downtown Parade of Lights was held as a part of Old Town Cape's Christmas in Downtown.
