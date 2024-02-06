All sections
NewsDecember 1, 2023

Old Town Cape announces Parade of Lights winners

Last weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights. However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from the 31st Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau, which had the theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays!"...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Boulder Construction was named winner of the Best Business Appearance at the 31st annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Alyssa Lunsford

Last weekend, participants from area schools, businesses, clubs and organizations were decked out in their best gnome wear during Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Parade of Lights.

However, some entries outshined others. Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from the 31st Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau, which had the theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays!"

Judges for the parade selected the following entrants as winners:

Newbridge Retirement Community was named winner of the Best Theme at the 31st annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Alyssa Lunsford
  • Best Theme: Newbridge Retirement Community;
  • Best Business Appearance: Boulder Construction;
  • Best Not-for-Profit Appearance: Missouri Veterans Home;
  • Best Music: Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant;
  • Best Lighting: Equipment Share;
  • Chairman's Award: The Lutheran Home

The 31st Downtown Parade of Lights was held as a part of Old Town Cape's Christmas in Downtown.

The Lutheran Home was named winner of the Chairman's Award at the 31st annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Alyssa Lunsford

For more information on Christmas in Downtown Cape Girardeau, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.

