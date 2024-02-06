All sections
November 30, 2021

Old Town Cape announces 2021 Parade of Lights awards winners

Participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses shined bright in Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual Downtown Parade of Lights this past weekend. However, some entries outshined the rest — Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from the 29th Parade of Lights on Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau, which had theme of "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!"...

Brooke Holford
The Dream Factory float comes down Main Street on Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau during Old Town Cape Inc.'s 29th Parade of Lights.
The Dream Factory float comes down Main Street on Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau during Old Town Cape Inc.'s 29th Parade of Lights.Brooke Holford ~ bholford@semissourian.com

Participants from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses shined bright in Old Town Cape Inc.'s annual Downtown Parade of Lights this past weekend.

However, some entries outshined the rest — Old Town Cape announced the chosen winners from the 29th Parade of Lights on Sunday in downtown Cape Girardeau, which had theme of "Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!"

Judges for the parade selected the following entrants as winners: Best Theme: Cape Shrine Club; Best Business Appearance: Plants Plus; Best Not-for-Profit Appearance: The Bridge Church; Best Music: Steve and Eric Dueling Pianos; Best Lighting: The Dream Factory; Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Marching Band; Chairman's Award: In Memory of Eric Urhahn and Dominic Hooper.

This year's parade also showed appreciation to local essential workers with a place of honor at the beginning of the parade.

The 29th Downtown Parade of Lights was held as a part of Old Town Cape's Christmas in Downtown.

For more information on Christmas in Downtown Cape Girardeau, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.

