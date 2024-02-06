Old Town Cape: 20 years of revitalizing the downtown

People thought Cape Girardeau's downtown was dying 20 years ago.
"Generally speaking, most people thought it was a lost cause," recalled Southeast Missouri State University history professor Steven Hoffman.
But times have changed. Business and civic leaders have embraced historic preservation. New businesses have opened, and the downtown area has seen a major revival.
Hoffman credits the Old Town Cape organization with spearheading efforts making the river city's downtown vibrant again.
"I do think that is the signal achievement," he said of the group.
He added, "It didn't happen overnight."
Old Town Cape began July 1, 1999 on a shoestring budget. It didn't even have an office. Organizers met in an upstairs room at First Presbyterian Church.
Hoffman said the initial effort involved city and local Chamber of Commerce leaders as well as members of the business community and Southeast Missouri State University.
Since then, Old Town Cape has developed into a major player in efforts to redevelop the downtown.
Hoffman said the organization has been "trumpeting" a consistent message for years, stressing the value of downtown preservation efforts.
City leaders now rely on Old Town Cape in discussing any downtown improvement plans.
Marla Mills, Old Town Cape executive director, said, "After 20 years, we have earned a certain level of credibility and trust."
Mills described her organization as "the glue" helping coordinate efforts by development partners, including the city and downtown property owners, to restore the area.
"We are the downtown brand manager. It is our website that promotes the downtown," Mills said.
The group led planning efforts resulting in development of two downtown strategic plans, the most recent in 2017.
Old Town Cape also has created a number of popular events, including the Tunes at Twilight concert series and the Saturday farmers' market, drawing people to the downtown.
The events, said Mills, are part of the group's mission to revitalize the downtown.
Mills, the third director for the not-for-profit group, has headed up the organization since 2006.
Old Town Cape is part of the national Main Street Program, which focuses on efforts to preserve the nation's downtowns. "It is a grassroots effort," Mills said.
From the beginning, Old Town Cape has worked to help create an environment leading people to want to work and live downtown.
"One of our guiding principles is change is incremental," she said.
Preservation of the architecture of downtown buildings plays a key role in revitalization efforts, Mills said.
These buildings have character and provide public reminders of the city's past that are important to preserve, she said.
Old Town Cape's district covers 130 blocks, from the Mississippi River to West End Boulevard, and from North Street to Highway 74. "It is one of the largest (Main Street) district in the country," according to Mills.
But she said the geographical boundaries reflect the core of the city, with its old buildings in proximity to each other.
Old Town Cape has worked with the city in redesigning Broadway and Main Street.
John Mehner, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president, said Old Town Cape has been "a real driver for the redevelopment of the downtown."
Mehner said there have been a lot of downtown improvements over the past 20 years, including renovation of Marquette Tower into a technology hub and restoration of an old office building into a Marriott hotel.
"Without that organization, a lot of that stuff would not have happened," Mehner said.
When it began, there were questions about how to fund the organization, recalled Mehner, who was involved in getting the group started.
Over time, the not-for-profit group has put its finances on a solid footing.
Old Town Cape today operates on an annual budget of more than $300,000, Mills said.
A portion of the revenue from Isle Casino, which opened in 2012, helps fund Old Town Cape. While the casino revenue has helped, Mills said it "didn't change the direction of the downtown. It just accelerated it," she said.
The not-for-profit group also has benefited from grants, sponsorships and donations over the years.
The development of a tax-funded community improvement district has helped, too. Old Town Cape provides contractual services to the improvement district. Both groups share the same goals, including downtown beautification efforts, Mills said.
Private development and public-private partnerships have helped transform the downtown, Mills said. Tax-increment financing has aided some of the development projects.
Mills said the group's efforts helped provide developers "confidence" to invest in downtown projects.
"We kind of set the stage for development," she said.
