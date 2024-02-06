Old Sprigg Street Road to close for drainage work

Cape Special Road District will close Old Sprigg Street Road on the south side of Lexington Avenue beginning Monday for drainage work. A road district news release says the existing box culvert located approximately 100 feet south of the Old Sprigg and Lexington intersection will be replaced. Weather permitting, the work should be completed in November.
