Old Pioneer Market weathers storm, reopens in new location

The thunder rumbled. The wind whooshed. Then a loud pop and a crack. They thought it was a tornado.

The Old Pioneer Market owners Ashley Foster and her mother, Bobbi Jo Cathcart, were in the store when the storm rushed through. It was March 3.

They quickly assessed the damage. They scurried outside and turned around toward the store. Debris. Roof damage. They went back inside. Water was streaming in. The store was in trouble.

They found tarps and began protecting merchandise. A post on the market's Facebook page said it looked like they were covering up a crime scene. Hundreds, if not thousands of items were suddenly vulnerable, some old, some delicate, exposed to rainwater.

Tarps and buckets. That's what saved the business, at least for a while. Tarps and buckets.

Tarps cover inventory items at The Old Pioneer Market after a March storm damaged the store's roof. Submitted

It's not a metaphor to say that Foster and Cathcart — along with a host of other family members, workers and vendors who help run the market — went through a stormy period. It is quite literal.

Nearly three months later, the store has just opened for the first time. It's in a new location. Larger than before. More vendors. More booths. More knickknacks. More clothes. More stories to tell.

The weather could not be more perfect. Low 70s. A man sings familiar tunes out in the parking lot, providing an old-timey vibe as part of a grand reopening, strategically set to coincide with the region's annual 100-Mile Yard Sale. Vendors are set up under tents. The parking lot is buzzing. Not a cloud in the sky.

The front door, with the store's logo on the glass, is open, welcoming sunshine across the threshold. The sunshine is reflected in the faces of the store's owners.

Foster and Cathcart opened the store at 9 a.m. Just 15 minutes in, customers are already at the counter. Long-time, familiar customers, Troy and Tammi Roberts from the Crump area, are among the first to check out the place. Foster immediately recognizes them. They exchange knowing smiles. Troy has found what he says to be a good price on a couple of vintage Hot Wheels cars.

Between tending to customers, Foster and Cathcart explain the story of what brought them to this new place on U.S. 61, just north of Jackson Civic Center and just south of the Fruitland exit from Interstate 55.

Foster's children are behind the counter, helping separate newspaper sections into usable packing materials for customers.

Foster explains she and her mother opened up The Old Pioneer Market in November 2021. Those familiar with Jackson know the spot well. It was once a market where people could buy fresh produce. It's a place of fond memories for many in Jackson, a place and business owned by Sam Beggs, who died recently. Cathcart, according to previous reporting, originally decided to open the market after receiving a breast- cancer diagnosis.