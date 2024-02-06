As a part of their newest service project, the local Nancy Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has taken over the upkeep of one of Cape Girardeau’s iconic historical landmarks.
The Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook, located on Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, is a small, restored portal of the old bridge built in the summer of 1928.
At the overlook, there is a viewing scope that provides a view of the Mississippi River and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge, which opened in December 2003 to replace the old bridge, as well as access to the River Campus Trail.
Janet Stovall, regent of the Cape Girardeau NSDAR chapter, said the group completed their first maintenance effort at the overlook Saturday.
Stovall said the clean-up was split between two weekends and included picking up trash, trimming bushes, patching holes and giving the structure a fresh coat of yellow paint.
Member Christine Dickman brought the idea for the new project to the group when she noticed the overlook was in serious need of some maintenance during a recent visit.
“She came back to us with a report about how bad it was — that it was dirty and needed painting and needed some fixing-up — and said, ‘This really needs to be done and I think it would be a great service project for us,’” Stovall said.
Dickman contacted the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department about the project, who provides all the supplies for the clean-ups for the NSDAR chapter to provide the labor.
Overall, Stovall said the group spent around 10 hours at the overlook during the first clean-up, and it won’t be their last.
“It will be an ongoing thing for us to keep clean — get rid of leaves, make sure there’s no trash around — every couple of weeks somebody from our club will go and clean it up a little bit,” Stovall said. “It really is a place that people like to go and see when they visit Cape, and for it to be such an eyesore is a horrible way to represent our city.”
For more information on the Cape Girardeau NSDAR chapter, or to inquire about membership opportunities, visit https://mssdar.org/mochapters/.
