MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Walk through the black front door at Old Lutesville Emporium at 203 First St. in Marble Hill, and customers will find merchandise they might remember from years past, things they haven't been able to get locally for years, and other items they didn't know they needed.

Lori Vandeven and Becky Wiginton opened the Emporium on Sept. 17, and already the place is full of nooks and crannies loaded with temptations, including furniture, clothing, local arts and crafts, coffee, antiques and collectibles, and potential special gifts.

Old Lutesville Emporium is made up of 41 spaces of different sizes that are rented on a monthly basis from $35 to $200. Booth space can be shared. Price tags are coded to show who is selling which product. Wiginton said vendors come in every Wednesday to add stock or rearrange their displays.

"Eighty-five percent of the vendors are local people," she said. Some vendors are from out of town, she added, but all become one big extended family that supports each other.

Not only do they refer customers among themselves, there is a small-town atmosphere between them. In addition to their merchandise, the vendors offer support and share in each other's successes.

"We get to display what brings them joy," Vandeven said.