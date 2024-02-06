All sections
October 3, 2022

Old Lutesville Emporium offers a one-stop shopping experience in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Walk through the black front door at Old Lutesville Emporium at 203 First St. in Marble Hill, and customers will find merchandise they might remember from years past, things they haven't been able to get locally for years, and other items they didn't know they needed...

Linda Redeffer
Lori Vandeven and Becky Wiginton are owners of Old Lutesville Emporium, which opened last month in Marble Hill, Missouri.
LINDA REDEFFER ~ Banner Press

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Walk through the black front door at Old Lutesville Emporium at 203 First St. in Marble Hill, and customers will find merchandise they might remember from years past, things they haven't been able to get locally for years, and other items they didn't know they needed.

Lori Vandeven and Becky Wiginton opened the Emporium on Sept. 17, and already the place is full of nooks and crannies loaded with temptations, including furniture, clothing, local arts and crafts, coffee, antiques and collectibles, and potential special gifts.

Old Lutesville Emporium is made up of 41 spaces of different sizes that are rented on a monthly basis from $35 to $200. Booth space can be shared. Price tags are coded to show who is selling which product. Wiginton said vendors come in every Wednesday to add stock or rearrange their displays.

"Eighty-five percent of the vendors are local people," she said. Some vendors are from out of town, she added, but all become one big extended family that supports each other.

Not only do they refer customers among themselves, there is a small-town atmosphere between them. In addition to their merchandise, the vendors offer support and share in each other's successes.

"We get to display what brings them joy," Vandeven said.

Old Lutesville Emporium co-owner Lori Vandeven suggests that shoppers visit Old Lutesville Emporium to see the merchandise available.
LINDA REDEFFER ~ Banner Press

Old Lutesville Emporium is part of the 58-mile Rural Southeast Missouri Antiques and Treasures Trail that stretches from Jackson to Dexter. Wiginton pointed out on the map of the trail that Marble Hill is the trail's hub, with the largest number of stores participating — nine of 19 participating shops. The trail map, which is available at participating stores, is a result of efforts between Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce and the Building Local Prosperity economic development group.

It can be difficult to describe Old Lutesville Emporium. Wiginton said it has one of the largest selections of antique and collectible jewelry in the area at affordable prices. Vendors take such pride in their booths, she said. One vendor designed and built his booth to resemble his family's front porch. Another vendor drops by whenever the store is open and serves as an unofficial greeter.

"We have so much the people need to come and see for themselves," Vandeven said. And while they're there, they can check out the photos of old Lutesville framed on top of the counter that was made by repurposing three old doors. A tribute to the Lutesville of bygone days rests in the front display window.

Old Lutesville Emporium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Wiginton and Vandeven said they may extend their hours during the Christmas holiday. All major credit cards and cash are accepted.

Old Lutesville Emporium co-owner Becky Wiginton shows off a display of rugs woven by Ava Craft Center 2.0. Although Ava Craft Center is also on the antiques and treasures trail, the two stores benefit from the booth at Old Lutesville Emporium.
LINDA REDEFFER ~ Banner Press
