Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Stacy Kinder to execute a special warranty deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property at 401 Independence St., at a special meeting Monday, July 24.

After the property — which served as City Hall — was listed for $870,000 on Feb. 24, four parties made offers, said Jake Fish of Edge Realty, who represented the city as listing agent.

On May 1, City Council members unanimously accepted the offer from The Kellerman Foundation to purchase the property.

The Kellermans will pay the city $550,000 in the deal that closed Monday. The net proceeds from the sale of the old City Hall will be $451,458.