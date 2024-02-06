All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 25, 2023

Old Cape Girardeau City Hall sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation

Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Stacy Kinder to execute a special warranty deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property at 401 Independence St., at a special meeting Monday, July 24...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini

Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the first, second and third readings of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Stacy Kinder to execute a special warranty deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property at 401 Independence St., at a special meeting Monday, July 24.

After the property — which served as City Hall — was listed for $870,000 on Feb. 24, four parties made offers, said Jake Fish of Edge Realty, who represented the city as listing agent.

On May 1, City Council members unanimously accepted the offer from The Kellerman Foundation to purchase the property.

The Kellermans will pay the city $550,000 in the deal that closed Monday. The net proceeds from the sale of the old City Hall will be $451,458.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Kellerman Foundation plans to use the building to display significant collections and provide space for research and historic preservation activities.

City manager Ken Haskin thanked Mary Ann Kellerman and her family for negotiating in good faith and for their patience during this period.

"She and her family have been with us from start to finish," Haskin said, "We feel like this is a good deal, not only for her but also for the city."

As a part of the agreement, the Kellerman Foundation will grant to the city permanent easements for utilities, storm sewers and stormwater detention on the property.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy