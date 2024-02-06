All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 7, 2022

Old Cape County communications tower to come down today

Acting on May 2021 authorization by the Cape Girardeau County Commission, a crew began work Tuesday to remove a 1960s era communications tower from the site of the former county courthouse in Jackson. A technician from Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO Towers & Contracting scaled the 140-foot-high tower removing antennae and loosing coaxial cable mounts in preparation for today's scheduled takedown of the structure...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A technician with Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO Towers & Contracting on Tuesday loosens coaxial cable in preparation for today's removal of the 140-foot communications tower from the site of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Antennae is also being removed. Emergency management equipment has been relocated to the top of the county's north water tower along U.S. 61.
A technician with Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO Towers & Contracting on Tuesday loosens coaxial cable in preparation for today's removal of the 140-foot communications tower from the site of the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. Antennae is also being removed. Emergency management equipment has been relocated to the top of the county's north water tower along U.S. 61.Jeff Long

Acting on May 2021 authorization by the Cape Girardeau County Commission, a crew began work Tuesday to remove a 1960s era communications tower from the site of the former county courthouse in Jackson.

A technician from Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO Towers & Contracting scaled the 140-foot-high tower removing antennae and loosing coaxial cable mounts in preparation for today's scheduled takedown of the structure.

The commission earlier approved a $118,306.52 contract to remove the tower for a couple of reasons.

"The old courthouse grounds are going to be renovated soon and the tower needs to be gone for aesthetics," said Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, adding that the tower's EMA functions have already been moved to the county's north water tower.

"The tower was also deemed unsafe a few years ago," Winkler added.

"The last time the [courthouse] tower was inspected in 2018, a technician went up about 80 feet and found a twist in the framing and bolts rusting," said Winkler, EMA director since 2018, in an interview last year with the Southeast Missourian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He added that the tower is deteriorating and outdated, and noted it has been difficult to find adequate replacement options for equipment on the Vietnam-era structure.

The cost of the removal is to be partially defrayed by a $55,442 grant from Delta Regional Authority, with remaining funding to come from the county's capital improvements budget.

Mark Winkler, Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director, points to the 1960s-era communications tower on the site of the old county courthouse Tuesday in Jackson. The tower is expected to be removed today.
Mark Winkler, Cape Girardeau County's emergency management director, points to the 1960s-era communications tower on the site of the old county courthouse Tuesday in Jackson. The tower is expected to be removed today.Jeff Long

Cost effective

The county will save money by putting its ancillary communications equipment on top of the water tank at 506 Cane Creek Road in Jackson, Winkler said.

"The cost of a brand-new tower could be upwards of $300,000, so it's a cost savings to put it on the tank," he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy