Old Cape County communications tower to come down today

Acting on May 2021 authorization by the Cape Girardeau County Commission, a crew began work Tuesday to remove a 1960s era communications tower from the site of the former county courthouse in Jackson.

A technician from Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ARCO Towers & Contracting scaled the 140-foot-high tower removing antennae and loosing coaxial cable mounts in preparation for today's scheduled takedown of the structure.

The commission earlier approved a $118,306.52 contract to remove the tower for a couple of reasons.

"The old courthouse grounds are going to be renovated soon and the tower needs to be gone for aesthetics," said Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, adding that the tower's EMA functions have already been moved to the county's north water tower.

"The tower was also deemed unsafe a few years ago," Winkler added.

"The last time the [courthouse] tower was inspected in 2018, a technician went up about 80 feet and found a twist in the framing and bolts rusting," said Winkler, EMA director since 2018, in an interview last year with the Southeast Missourian.