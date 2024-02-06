All sections
NewsApril 24, 2021
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau.

According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart. Upon arrival, crews discovered an old barn on Robin Lane used for machine storage was on fire. Since the incident occurred just outside city limits, the Gordonville Fire Protection District was also requested.

The structure itself was destroyed by the fire, but there didn't appear to be much stored inside. No injuries were reported.

"When the roof fell in, it was all laying fairly flat," Baker said. "So there wasn't any large machinery or anything like that being stored in there."

The cause of the fire, as well as damage estimates, were unknown Friday. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the incident.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

