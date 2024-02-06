Oktoberfest returning to Jackson

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest returns for a 10th year next month as the county seat municipality celebrates autumn and the season of harvest in German style Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Hours on Oct. 6 will be 6 to 10 p.m., with Oct. 7 activities slated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Every year, we keep the things that work and change up things that don't," said Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).

New

For the first time in 2023, a bratwurst eating competition will be staged at noon Oct. 7.

"Each contestant will get 10 hot brats, and whoever eats them all and in the fastest time will win," Clifton said. "The 'German Cook' is cooking the brats and it'll be a lot of fun to watch and, yes, there will be buckets behind every competitor, just in case."

Returning

Clifton said the night of Oct. 7 will feature Volksmarch — literally "the people's march."

"We launched (Volksmarch) last year and it was a huge hit with local food and beer," Clifton said.