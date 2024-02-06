All sections
September 21, 2023

Oktoberfest returning to Jackson

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest returns for a 10th year next month as the county seat municipality celebrates autumn and the season of harvest in German style Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. Hours on Oct. 6 will be 6 to 10 p.m., with Oct. 7 activities slated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
J.J. Dennison laughs while dancing with Lawson Camp during an Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest concert Oct. 5, 2019. This year's Oktoberfest will feature a bratwurst eating competition for the first time, in addition to other activities such as a pet parade, live music and ability to patronize businesses. The 2023 dates are Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.
Southeast Missourian file

Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest returns for a 10th year next month as the county seat municipality celebrates autumn and the season of harvest in German style Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Hours on Oct. 6 will be 6 to 10 p.m., with Oct. 7 activities slated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Every year, we keep the things that work and change up things that don't," said Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).

New

For the first time in 2023, a bratwurst eating competition will be staged at noon Oct. 7.

"Each contestant will get 10 hot brats, and whoever eats them all and in the fastest time will win," Clifton said. "The 'German Cook' is cooking the brats and it'll be a lot of fun to watch and, yes, there will be buckets behind every competitor, just in case."

Returning

Clifton said the night of Oct. 7 will feature Volksmarch — literally "the people's march."

"We launched (Volksmarch) last year and it was a huge hit with local food and beer," Clifton said.

Also on tap again this year is the musical group Die Fluss Katzen (The River Cats).

"(The group is) made up of a lot of area band directors, and they have quite the following," said Clifton, who said the group will perform at the same time as in prior years, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

"We still have access to the Old Courthouse courtyard even with the current renovation going on there."

Musical headliners each day include Conner Sweeney on Oct. 6 and Old Cape Road on Oct. 7.

Montgomery Bank and Southeast Missouri Pets will sponsor a pet parade at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 along High Street.

A new wrinkle

Oktoberfest will launch four days after the 13-month U.S. 61 improvements project begins Monday, Oct. 2.

"To be honest, we're not concerned about it," Clifton said. "Yes, it'll be different this year, and obviously we'll have to make some adjustments, but people still want to come to Oktoberfest and they'll find a way (to get here)."

Clifton said as in prior years, there will be signage to help patrons find available parking.

Oktoberfest's full schedule may be found on UJRO's Facebook page.

