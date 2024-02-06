Oktoberfest, Craft Beer Festival canceled

The announcement from Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization director Steve Turner was emailed Friday morning, and read, "Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has made the difficult decision to cancel Oktoberfest 2020, scheduled for October 2 and 3. We had large, outstanding plans for this year, so with more time to plan, we'll start the decade off in high style. Oktoberfest 2021 will be Oktober 1 and 2 in Uptown Jackson."

The Community Counseling Center Foundation board of directors announced Wednesday that the ninth annual Craft Beer Festival, set for Oct. 10, is canceled, and will be held in fall 2021.