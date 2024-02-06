Oil pipeline leak reported in southwest Missouri

NICKELVILLE, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri county highway is expected to be closed until Thursday as crews clean up an oil-pipeline spill.
Enbridge Energy said Sunday nearly 200 barrels of oil leaked from a pipeline at its pump station near Nickeville.
KYTV-TV reported a detection alarm alerted workers to the leak.
The company said about 8,400 gallons of oil leaked.
Most of the oil stayed on the company's property, but some reached a draining ditch. That oil will be vacuumed from it.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said Lawrence County Route M is closed between Halltown and Everton.
A company spokesman says an investigation is trying to determine what caused the leak.
