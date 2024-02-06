Oh, deer: 2017 hunting season looking up

Deer-harvest numbers are up slightly this year over 2016 partly because of improved weather conditions, a Missouri Department of Conservation official said.

Russell Duckworth, the agency’s protection district supervisor, said just over 191,000 deer have been harvested statewide for the firearms portion of hunting season.

That number is up about 6,000 from 2016, he said.

But with a harvest of close to 200,000 deer, “it’s not that surprising, an increase,” Duckworth said.

Antlered bucks number about 99,000 of those, button bucks 20,000, and almost 72,000 does make up the rest, Duckworth said.

Cape Girardeau County

hunters have harvested about 2,700 deer as of Friday afternoon, according to an online map at mdc.mo.gov. Bollinger County hunters have killed 4,250 deer; Perry County hunters nearly 2,800; and Scott County hunters have shot 660 deer.

Last year’s warm weather contributed to a smaller harvest, he said.

“Deer movement is very much weather-dependent, meaning, if you get lot of warm days, windy days, deer are not going to move as much,” Duckworth said.

That’s because deer can’t hear as well in the wind and don’t feel as safe, he said.

And the colder the weather is, the more energy the deer burn, meaning they’ll have to forage farther for food, Duckworth said.

“When deer are moving a lot, it’s more likely for people to see them, and the harvest is going to go higher,” he added.