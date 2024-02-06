All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2021

Officials wrangle over health director

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A bipartisan majority of the St. Louis County Council has called for the ouster of acting Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan, but County Executive Sam Page says Khan isn't going anywhere. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to adopt a nonbinding recommendation that Page, a Democrat, reject the formal appointment for Khan to lead the health department...

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A bipartisan majority of the St. Louis County Council has called for the ouster of acting Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan, but County Executive Sam Page says Khan isn't going anywhere.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to adopt a nonbinding recommendation that Page, a Democrat, reject the formal appointment for Khan to lead the health department.

The vote was the latest development in a political fight between Page and a council majority who have opposed public health orders issued by Khan in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Khan sent an email thanking employees and telling them "to ignore the lunatic fringe" opposing those measures.

And in July Khan was captured on surveillance cameras making an obscene gesture at protesters in the lobby of council chambers while leaving the building.

Council members said Khan's email showed a failure to act professionally under pressure.

