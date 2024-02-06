Officials warn of floodwater risks in soaked Midwest states

ST. LOUIS -- Joseph Fiorilli is ready to go home, even though almost everything he left behind when the flooded Meramec River inundated his eastern Missouri home will be a soggy, stinky mess.

Fiorilli, his wife and their two dogs were forced to leave quickly when heavy rains pushed the river to near-record levels, some 18 feet above flood stage in Pacific, about 40 miles west of St. Louis.

Although water levels have dropped, Fiorilli's home in a four-unit apartment remains underwater. He expects to find his furniture, television, laptop and almost everything else they left behind ruined.

"Fortunately these are all replaceable things," the 50-year-old Fiorilli said. Still, he added, "it's really scary."

Thunderstorms that started last weekend caused flooding and pushed many rivers to record levels in Missouri, Arkansas and neighboring states. Five deaths have been blamed on the floods in Missouri, while hundreds of people have been forced from their homes across the region.

River levels mostly are falling except for a few spots on the Missouri River and Mississippi River, though damage along those big rivers will be minimized by flood buyouts over the past two decades. But people living along smaller rivers -- such as the Meramec in suburban St. Louis and the Black River, which cuts through Southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas -- are dreading what they'll find.

Authorities are urging caution: Damaged buildings can pose hazards, such as electrical shock, while wildlife displaced by flooding -- such as snakes, turtles and deer -- could be lurking in and around homes. Health officials said floodwater contains raw sewage, chemicals and other potentially toxic items. They said children and pets should be kept out of the water.

In Valley Park, about 20 miles east of Pacific, the Meramec has dropped sharply since cresting just short of an all-time record. The lower part of the town was evacuated Monday amid worries a nearby levee wouldn't hold.

The soaked levee did hold, and Mayor Michael Pennise said Thursday residents could return starting at 8 a.m. today.