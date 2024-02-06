The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI are warning about the emergence of a new scam where perpetrators are posing as federal courts and law enforcement to scare victims.

Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said Cape Girardeau police are aware of the scam, but there have been no official reports of the scam in the area thus far. The Cape Girardeau police will continue to monitor for its appearance locally.

Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division said this is one way "scammers are using more sophisticated techniques to appear legitimate," in an Oct. 6 news release from the FBI St. Louis Division

This an example of a letter being used in a scam where perpetrators are posing as federal courts and law enforcement to scare victims. Submitted

In one of the latest examples, the perpetrators emailed a letter claiming to be from a federal court about a federal criminal investigation, according to the release.

The letter offered the victim a choice between facing indictment or accepting an agreement as a cooperating witness, which requires $7,000 in legal fees.