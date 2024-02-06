Officials urge caution when Missouri virus order lifts next week

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The governor on Thursday lauded the end of a statewide social-distancing order next week, even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state grows.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson said COVID-19 is not gone, but "at some point government has to get out of the way and let people live their lives and regulate their own selves."

"We are at that time in the State of Missouri," he said. "I know Missourians will continue doing the right thing."

Missouri's statewide order requiring 6-foot social distancing, limiting capacity in stores and banning visits to nursing homes expires after Monday, although it's unclear whether health officials have done much to enforce it since it took effect June 1.

The health department Thursday reported there have been 15,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 477 since Tuesday. Twenty more deaths were reported since then, bringing the statewide death toll to 860 deaths.

State data show cases increased more than 6% over the past week, although that data is behind by about three days.

Parson cited ramped-up testing, enough personal protective equipment, adequate hospital capacity and access to data on the virus' spread throughout the state as reasons for his confidence in allowing the social distancing order to expire.

Randall Williams, who heads the state Department of Health and Senior Services, said the rate of the virus' spread from one infected person to another has more than halved since the start of the pandemic in Missouri. He said at the beginning, one infected person was expected to spread the virus to close to three other people. Now the spread is closer to one-to-one.

Williams said people should continue to social distance, wash their hands regularly and take other steps to minimize the risk of the virus having a resurgence.

"We've worked so hard to get to where we are," Williams said. "We just do not want to, due to lack of diligence, backslide."