All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 12, 2020

Officials: Train hauling rock derails in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. -- A train hauling rock derailed in Festus, officials there said. The derailment happened Monday evening on Union Pacific Railroad tracks, when about 10 rail cars overturned. None were hauling any hazardous material, and no one was injured, the Festus Fire Department said...

Associated Press

FESTUS, Mo. -- A train hauling rock derailed in Festus, officials there said.

The derailment happened Monday evening on Union Pacific Railroad tracks, when about 10 rail cars overturned. None were hauling any hazardous material, and no one was injured, the Festus Fire Department said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The derailment happened just after 6 p.m. at a crossing in Crites Memorial Park in the city of about 11,600, about 30 miles south of St. Louis.

Officials have not said what may have caused the derailment.

Crews were cleaning up the spilled cargo, and officials had hoped trains would be running again sometime Tuesday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy