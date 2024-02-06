Officials: Train hauling rock derails in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. -- A train hauling rock derailed in Festus, officials there said.
The derailment happened Monday evening on Union Pacific Railroad tracks, when about 10 rail cars overturned. None were hauling any hazardous material, and no one was injured, the Festus Fire Department said.
The derailment happened just after 6 p.m. at a crossing in Crites Memorial Park in the city of about 11,600, about 30 miles south of St. Louis.
Officials have not said what may have caused the derailment.
Crews were cleaning up the spilled cargo, and officials had hoped trains would be running again sometime Tuesday.
