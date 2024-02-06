All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 17, 2018

Officials to discuss plans for south Cape

Cape Girardeau city officials will discuss improvement plans for the south part of the community at a public meeting Thursday at Shawnee Park Center. Authentic Voices, a neighborhood group, will host the "community workshop," starting at 6 p.m. The group has hosted a number of meetings over the past several months to solicit input from south-side residents on how to best improve the impoverished area...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau city officials will discuss improvement plans for the south part of the community at a public meeting Thursday at Shawnee Park Center.

Authentic Voices, a neighborhood group, will host the "community workshop," starting at 6 p.m.

The group has hosted a number of meetings over the past several months to solicit input from south-side residents on how to best improve the impoverished area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Melissa Stickel, one of the leaders of Authentic Voices, said the meeting will provide an opportunity to inform neighborhood residents about parks improvements that would be funded if voters extend a sales tax in April.

At the urging of Authentic Voices and others, the Cape Girardeau City Council has promised to create two new neighborhood parks on the community's south side.

Those parks would be among the parks and stormwater projects that would be funded with the sales-tax measure.

Constructing permanent restrooms in a number of city parks, including Indian Park, also is on the drawing board. Indian Park is heavily used by minority residents, who have complained about the lack of permanent restrooms there.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing studen...
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy