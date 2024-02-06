Officials thrilled with SportsPlex tourneys, tourism so far

Cape Girardeau city officials view the new SportsPlex as a winner, already attracting athletes and families from as far away as Michigan and Texas.
Heather Davis, who supervises the facility, said the SportsPlex has generated about $170,000 in revenue since opening in May.
She said she expects the SportsPlex to generate $475,000 for the entire fiscal year, which ends in June.
First-year expenses originally were projected at $846,000, but Davis told the city council recently expenses likely will total about $650,0000.
Davis said it is projected SportsPlex revenue will cover almost 80 percent of the operating costs this fiscal year.
"For the first year, I think 80 percent is pretty good," she added.
Davis said the city's goal is for SportsPlex revenue to cover 100 percent of the costs within five years.
In the coming year, as many as 34 weekends could be booked for tournaments, she said. The goal is to get that total up to 37 weekends within five years, she said.
Tournaments already are booked for the SportsPlex "almost every weekend" from January through July, she said during a recent presentation to the city council.
"I think the summer will stay busy," she added.
"The problem is that people fight over the same weekends," she said of booking tournaments.
Davis said several tournament organizers have sent her emails praising the sports venue.
Jason Nash, director of the Mineral Area Sports Club, praised the facility. His group held two teen basketball tournaments at the SportsPlex.
In an email to Davis, Nash called the SportsPlex "one of the premier facilities in the Midwest, and I can't wait to get back down to Cape for another event,"
Since opening, the SportsPlex has hosted 11 large basketball and volleyball tournaments, Davis said.
Those tournaments have involved seven organizations with teams from 13 states. Tournaments have averaged about 50 teams and 650 spectators per event, she told the City Council.
Area volleyball and basketball club and league rentals also have generated revenue. So has rental of the indoor fields for school baseball, softball and soccer teams. The SportsPlex also hosts Cape Noon Optimist Indoor Soccer League games, Davis said.
Local clubs and groups average 50 hours of court rentals per week, she said.
In addition, an exclusive beverage vendor agreement with Pepsi generates a $5,000 annual payment to the city, Davis said.
Sponsor signage, involving three-year agreements, will generate about $30,000, she told the council.
During busy tournament times, it can be difficult to find hotel rooms in the Cape Girardeau area, said Alyssa Phares, director of sales for the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.
City and tourism officials said November and December have been slow times for tournaments.
Phares said she hopes the SportsPlex eventually will draw nontraditional, "out-of-the-box sports" during the winter months.
Davis said the city in the future also may sponsor two tournaments and offer Friday night teen leagues to boost use, as well as grow sport-specific training programs.
Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said even with those slow periods for tournaments, the SportsPlex "has exceeded our expectations."
City manager Scott Meyer added, "It's really impressive."
Average revenue and expenses per tournament
Facility revenue: $3,750
Facility expenses: $430 (payroll)
Net revenue: $3,320
Concession revenue (per single event): $4,275
Concession expenses: $2,600 (payroll and food costs)
Net revenue: $1,675
Source: City of Cape Girardeau
