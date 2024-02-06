Officials: Survey work planned along Sprigg Street this week

Survey work will take place this week along Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway, as the Sprigg Street TTF-5 project progresses through its conceptual design phase.
Work begins today, weather permitting, and is expected to last several days.
Drivers are asked to use caution in this area while survey activity is completed.
Contact assistant city engineer David Whitaker, (573) 339-6327 for more information on the project.
