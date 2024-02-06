Officials, south Cape residents discuss Purpose Built model

Plans to improve south Cape Girardeau with a long-term Purpose Built Community revitalization model began taking form Saturday during a public meeting at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau between city officials and residents.

If successful, the Purpose Built Community model hopes to revamp the south side over the course of 10 years, but some residents say they need change now.

Mayor Harry Rediger said those needs have been “heard loud and clear” by city officials modifying the Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax to incorporate short-term solutions to problems with sidewalks and crosswalks.

City manager Scott Meyer said solutions for other south-side issues are underway, with plans in motion for Ameren Missouri to convert 79 street lights from current 100-watt bulbs to 250-watt LEDs that would provide more visibility at night.

The city also announced new initiatives to clean up south Cape Girardeau with a Fall Alley Sweep on Nov. 6 and 7 that offers free trash pickup to certain residents, as well as a vegetation/brush cleanup and removal pickup Nov. 9 to 14.

Mayor Harry Rediger speaks to residents about the possible adoption of a Purpose Built Community revitalization model to improve south Cape Girardeau during a meeting Saturday at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

In previous planning meetings, Rediger stressed the plan needed help from south Cape Girardeau residents to “quarterback” efforts for lasting improvements.

He said he hoped for such leaders to come forward by the year’s end.

“We need to rally pastors to help shepherd this whole program, and we need to be together,” Rediger said.

In response, Ward 2 councilwoman Shelly Moore helped summon over a dozen south Cape Girardeau pastors, mentors and community leaders to Saturday’s meeting.

Receptive to discussion, Rediger opened the meeting by emphasizing the importance of focusing on a common goal — eliminating generational poverty.

City manager Scott Meyer speaks to residents about the possible adoption of a Purpose Built Community revitalization model to improve south Cape Girardeau during a meeting Saturday at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The Purpose Built Community model, originating in the East Lake neighborhood of Atlanta, aims to change neighborhoods and lives in areas with high crime and poverty by focusing on three key points: mixed-income housing, cradle-to-career education and community wellness.

The housing model could include the construction of housing units that could allow low-income residents a rent subsidy, but rent to others at the current market rate.