Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s enrollment decline has not posed a financial hardship because state aid wasnï¿½t slashed by 10 percent as originally forecast, school officials said Friday.

Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration, said fewer students results in less tuition revenue.

On average this year, one full-time student provides the school with $4,700 in tuition revenue after scholarship costs are subtracted, Mangels said.

Tuition and other student fees account for about 60 percent of general operating income, school officials said earlier this year.

Mangels said the university initially crafted an operating budget for the current fiscal year envisioning less state aid. Instead, state aid remained flat, which offset the decrease in tuition revenue, she said.

ï¿½The other thing is, we donï¿½t fully budget our anticipated revenue,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We keep some (revenue) back in contingency.ï¿½

Mangels said such budgeting means ï¿½when you have years like this, it is not the big hit to your budget that some might anticipate.ï¿½

Southeast has more than 400 fewer undergraduate and graduate students enrolled this fall compared to fall 2017. The total head count, which includes full- and part-time students, stands at just more than 11,000 this fall, according to the university.

Southeast officials said the 3.7 percent drop in fall enrollment compared to a year ago reflects growing competition among schools for a smaller number of prospective students.

Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said itï¿½s estimated there will be some 64,000 fewer students graduating from high schools in the Midwest over the next decade. That would be a 9 percent drop in the pool of prospective students from which universities and colleges could recruit, according to the data.