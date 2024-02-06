Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, in response to the nation's "alarming" mental health crisis among teenagers, are developing a program to help students find connection with each other and district faculty and staff.

Brice Beck, deputy superintendent of K-12 education, said a pilot survey of all the school district's junior high and freshman students has been conducted.

Beck said the survey focused on three primary concepts: Does the student have a trusted mentor or adult at their school? Is the student involved in extracurricular activities or after-school programming? Does the student know how to access resources across the district that they might need for themselves or their family?

Beck said research shows positive relationships, good mentoring and involvement in activities provide tremendous benefits for a student's mental health and their personal growth.

"If a kid doesn't have trusted adults, they don't participate in anything, and then they don't know how to get resources. That's a big red flag coming out for us that we need to make sure we're having conversations with that student," Beck said.

Beck said the results of the survey showed a near 50/50 split on each question.

"This is valuable information," Beck said. "With this initial round, we wanted to see what kind of feedback we would get and make sure we manage the feedback for follow-up moving forward."

Beck said it was "great news" that the survey showed 50% of Cape Girardeau Public Schools students do feel like they have trusted adults, "Which speaks volumes about our staff and their ability to build relationships with the kids."

Beck said the survey framed a "trusted adult" as someone — a teacher, coach or counselor — the student has a good relationship with who they could go to if they needed help.