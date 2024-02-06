Officials seek public input on new Cairo bridge project

Although construction isn’t expected to start for another five to 10 years, highway officials in Illinois and Kentucky want the public’s opinion now about a proposed bridge over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky.

The new bridge would replace an 82-year-old span commonly referred to as the “Cairo Bridge,” which carries U.S. highways 51, 60 and 62 between Illinois and Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation will accept “virtual” comments online about the project from 8 a.m. Oct. 16 through 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Anyone interested in commenting or learning more about the project may go to www.US51Bridge.com.

Normally, highway authorities would hold “in-person” meetings to gather public comments, but that isn’t possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Public meetings like we’ve had in the past are simply not possible at this time, so we are moving the updated information we have to share online,” said Chris Kuntz, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet project manager.