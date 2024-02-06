Officials say project to ease 177 flooding to finish in Nov.

Work is continuing to alleviate flooding along a mile-long section of Highway 177 on the northeastern edge of Cape Girardeau.
Kevin Plott, an engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said the project will ultimately raise the roadway. The work is taking place in two sections -- a north area, 1,325 feet long in the Scism Creek area, and a south area, 3,855 feet long in the Juden Creek area.
"The north section is currently closed and will be until all paving and bridge construction is completed," he said Tuesday. "The earthwork in the north section is roughly 80% completed, and the bridge foundation work is underway. Bridge construction should be completed in the next four weeks with pavement placement to follow in the north section. Currently it is estimated that the north section will be completed by mid to late June."
Work along the roadway will then commence on the southern end. That portion of the project will also include relocating the centerline of the roadway slightly to the south of its present location.
"The south section will not close Highway 177 until the north section reopens. There is currently some earthwork taking place adjacent to [the roadway] that will continue as long as it does not affect traffic on 177," Plott said. "Once the north section is reopened, the south section will be closed. The south section will be closed from mid June until late October or early November."
The project has forced several detours, using Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau and Interstate 55 from Exit 95 to Exit 105 and U.S. 61 near Fruitland, an area heavily traveled by workers at the Procter & Gamble factory east of Fruitland.
Plott said the project has proceeded as quickly as possible to minimize traffic disruption.
"The project schedule is governed mostly by the earthwork, which is very weather dependent," he noted. "The contractor has diligently pursued placement of the earthwork as conditions allow, including working longer shifts and placement of fill material on weekends. They plan to continue this throughout the life of the project to minimize the length of the closures as much as possible."
The roadway has a history of flooding, which prompted the comprehensive project.
"When roadways are closed due to flooding, MoDOT understands it can be a frustrating inconvenience," said project manager Benji Philpot, who noted temporary fixes have been employed in the past. "Temporarily raising the roadway isn't the ideal situation for local travelers. It also takes significant manpower from up to four MoDOT crews to place the aggregate and then remove it once floodwaters recede."
