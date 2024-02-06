Officials say project to ease 177 flooding to finish in Nov.

Work is continuing to alleviate flooding along a mile-long section of Highway 177 on the northeastern edge of Cape Girardeau.

Kevin Plott, an engineer with the state Department of Transportation, said the project will ultimately raise the roadway. The work is taking place in two sections -- a north area, 1,325 feet long in the Scism Creek area, and a south area, 3,855 feet long in the Juden Creek area.

"The north section is currently closed and will be until all paving and bridge construction is completed," he said Tuesday. "The earthwork in the north section is roughly 80% completed, and the bridge foundation work is underway. Bridge construction should be completed in the next four weeks with pavement placement to follow in the north section. Currently it is estimated that the north section will be completed by mid to late June."

Work along the roadway will then commence on the southern end. That portion of the project will also include relocating the centerline of the roadway slightly to the south of its present location.

"The south section will not close Highway 177 until the north section reopens. There is currently some earthwork taking place adjacent to [the roadway] that will continue as long as it does not affect traffic on 177," Plott said. "Once the north section is reopened, the south section will be closed. The south section will be closed from mid June until late October or early November."