Officials say Missouri woman drowned in river at state park

DE SOTO, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri woman has drowned in Big River at a state park in Washington County, authorities there said.
The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, when Monica Boyer, 67, of Cadet, was wading in the river near the Washington State Park boat access, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Investigators believe Boyer waded into deeper water, where she slipped, went under the water and did not resurface.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Boyer's death was the latest of at 10 in waterways across the state in the first two weeks of June.
