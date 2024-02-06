Officials say auto lot fire in Scott Co. 'suspicious'

A fire involving over 30 vehicles in an auto auction yard has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Scott County.

According to Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien, about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the department received a call reporting a large fire at Copart located on the East Outer Road in Sikeston.

"Upon arrival, we located multiple vehicles on fire," Perrien said.

The fire started at a vehicle and spread to other vehicles, the fire chief said, adding more than 30 vehicles in a row of about 100 vehicles were impacted by the fire.