Officials readying to craft city budget

The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said.

The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the fall. While there will assuredly be minor changes in the process because of personal preference, Mills said she doesn't anticipate making large changes to how the budget gets made, compared to her predecessors.

"The whole name of the game is to balance your revenues with your expenditures," Mills said.

Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

The finance director described the budget as the "lifeblood" of fiscal operations in the city. One that takes a collaborative effort between department heads and city government to allow Cape Girardeau as a municipality to best serve its citizens. Mills said that collaboration is the most important part of the monthslong process.

"The length of the process is largely because while we are doing this (the budget) we're handling our day-to-day," Mills said.

The city staff is looking at rising costs to complete their annual operations due to inflation.

While Mills and others at the city have been working for months poring over historical data, keeping an eye on economic indicators and mapping out goals, the first official step begins in mid-January.